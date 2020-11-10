 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman fatally shot in Tower Grove East neighborhood of St. Louis
0 comments

Woman fatally shot in Tower Grove East neighborhood of St. Louis

Subscribe for $5/5 months
Homicide, 3100 block of Aresnal

The body of a woman is removed from the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the 3100 block of Arsenal Street in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — A woman was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the city's Tower Grove East neighborhood, police said.

Officers found an unconscious woman with gunshot wounds about 10:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Arsenal Street. Authorities said she later died.

No other details were immediately available.

Reported crime in the Tower Grove East neighborhood over the past six months is up 19% compared to the same period last year.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports