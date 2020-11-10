Woman fatally shot in Tower Grove East neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the city's Tower Grove East neighborhood, police said.
Officers found an unconscious woman with gunshot wounds about 10:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Arsenal Street. Authorities said she later died.
No other details were immediately available.
Reported crime in the Tower Grove East neighborhood over the past six months is up 19% compared to the same period last year.
