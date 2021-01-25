Woman fatally shot north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was fatally shot north of downtown late Sunday night, police said.
The unidentified victim was shot near North Ninth Street and Carr Avenue. The shooting was reported about 11:55 p.m. Sunday.
Police have not released any additional details about the shooting. The scene of the shooting was north of downtown, in the Columbus Square neighborhood.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
