Woman fatally shot on I-70 in St. Louis is latest shooting victim on highway

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot to death on Interstate 70 in St. Louis just before midnight Wednesday in at least the fifth shooting along that stretch of highway in recent months.
The victim was found dead along westbound I-70 near Cass Avenue at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Her bullet-riddled car had overturned on a grassy shoulder there, just before Madison Street.
Police have not identified the woman.
Investigators said someone in a sedan pulled alongside her car and opened fire, then sped away. Police have not made an arrest and are asking for witnesses to call them with information.
There have been at least four other shootings along I-70 in the city since late September. Six people were hurt in the other shootings but survived. The shooting scenes stretch across five miles, from near downtown to Union Boulevard. Police commanders have not discussed whether any of the incidents were connected.
The other shootings include:
• A woman shot in the arm Sunday told police her fast driving probably upset the gunmen. The 24-year-old woman was shot on the highway north of downtown, near Seventh Street. At first she thought two men had thrown rocks at her car, but later realized she'd been shot.
• On Jan. 29, a man was shot several times while driving eastbound at the Carrie Avenue exit. The man, 40, told police he realized he was being followed by a white truck, which drove around to his vehicle’s passenger side and an occupant of the truck began firing at him.
• On Dec. 15, three people were injured when someone fired gunshots at a car also traveling eastbound near Carrie Avenue. Two of the victims were in the vehicle that was hit by gunfire, and one of the victims was a passerby hit by broken glass.
• On Sept. 30, a man driving near Union Boulevard was shot in the leg by someone in a passing sedan.
