Woman fatally shot on I-70 in St. Louis is latest shooting victim on highway

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot to death on Interstate 70 in St. Louis just before midnight Wednesday in at least the fifth shooting along that stretch of highway in recent months.
The victim was found dead along westbound I-70 near Cass Avenue at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday. Her bullet-riddled car had overturned on a grassy shoulder there, just before Madison Street.
Police don't know who she is.
Investigators said a sedan pulled alongside her car and opened fire, then sped away. Police have not made any arrests and are asking for witnesses to call them with information.
St. Louis has seen at least four other shootings along I-70 in the city since late September. Six people were hurt in the other shootings but survived. The shooting scenes stretch across five miles, from near downtown to Union Boulevard. Police commanders have not discussed the rash of shootings to say if any are connected.
The other incidents include:
• A woman shot in the arm Sunday while driving on Interstate 70 told police her fast driving probably upset the gunmen. The 24-year-old woman was shot on the highway north of downtown, near Seventh Street. At first she thought two men had thrown rocks at her car, but later realized she'd been shot, police said.
• On Jan. 29, a man was shot several times while driving on eastbound I-70 at the Carrie Avenue exit. The victim, 40, told police he realized he was being followed by a white truck, which drove around to the vehicle’s passenger side and began firing.
• On Dec. 15, three people were injured when someone fired gunshots at a car on eastbound I-70 near Carrie Avenue. Two of the victims were in the vehicle that was hit by gunfire, and one of the victims was a passerby hit by broken glass.
• On Sept. 30, a man driving on I-70 near Union Boulevard was shot in the leg by someone in a passing sedan.
