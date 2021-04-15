Woman fatally shot on I-70 in St. Louis is latest shooting victim on highway

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot to death on Interstate 70 in St. Louis just before midnight Wednesday in at least the fifth shooting along that stretch of highway in recent months.

The victim was found dead along westbound I-70 near Cass Avenue at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday. Her bullet-riddled car had overturned on a grassy shoulder there, just before Madison Street.

Police don't know who she is.

Investigators said a sedan pulled alongside her car and opened fire, then sped away. Police have not made any arrests and are asking for witnesses to call them with information.

St. Louis has seen at least four other shootings along I-70 in the city since late September. Six people were hurt in the other shootings but survived. The shooting scenes stretch across five miles, from near downtown to Union Boulevard. Police commanders have not discussed the rash of shootings to say if any are connected.

The other incidents include: