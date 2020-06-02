Woman fatally stabbed in Glasgow Village

GLASGOW VILLAGE — A woman died after being stabbed several times around noon on Tuesday, county police said.

Police responded to a call for a stabbing in the 100 block of Shepley Drive and found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was declared dead two hours later at a hospital, officials said.

Police said according to their investigation, the woman was walking down a sidewalk when she was approached by an unknown man who stabbed her repeatedly and then fled. Police do not know the relationship of the attacker to the victim.

Police encourage anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

