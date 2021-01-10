 Skip to main content
Woman fatally struck by car in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday evening after she got out of a vehicle on the side of Interstate 64 westbound near the exit for Route 159, Illinois State Police said.

Rena Wood, 55, from Hartsville, Tennessee was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 49-year-old Collinsville woman with one passenger was driving west just as Wood got out of a car on the shoulder of the highway near milepost 11.5 at around 6 p.m. Wood walked into westbound traffic and the woman's car hit her.

The interstate was closed for about four hours while authorities investigated. The crash is still under investigation.

