Woman fatally struck by vehicle on I-270 in Hazelwood is identified
UPDATED at 7 a.m. Wednesday with the woman's identity.

HAZELWOOD — A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday when she got out of her tractor trailer that had broken down on Interstate 270 near the James A. McDonnell exit.

The woman was later identified by the Missouri Highway Patrol as Ollie M. Hollman, 66, of St. Louis.

The crash happened around noon on the southbound side of the interstate, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Hollman left her tractor trailer to set up "warning triangles" that would alert others her vehicle was broken down, police said.

When she walked behind the tractor trailer, she was hit by another vehicle. That driver stayed on the scene, police said. 

