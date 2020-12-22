Woman fatally struck by vehicle on I-270 in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD — A woman was fatally struck by another vehicle Tuesday when she got out of her tractor trailer that had broken down on Interstate 270 near the James A. McDonnell exit.

The crash happened around noon on the southbound side of the interstate, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The woman, not yet identified, left her tractor trailer to set up "warning triangles" that would alert others her vehicle was broken down, police said.

When she walked behind the tractor trailer, she was hit by another vehicle. That driver stayed on the scene, police said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.