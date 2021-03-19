Woman fatally struck while walking on highway in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A woman was struck by a pickup truck and killed early Friday as she walked on Highway 13 in the Marissa Township, authorities said.

McKaylynn M. Crowl was killed as she was walking in the roadway just before 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The Illinois State Police said Crowl, 22, of New Athens, died at the scene.

Crowl was walking west on Highway 13 at Hotz Road, police said. The driver of the 2000 Dodge Dakota that hit Crowl was a 29-year-old woman from Marissa. The driver told police she didn't see the pedestrian in time to avoid hitting her.

The driver wasn't injured. The Illinois State Police traffic crash reconstruction unit is investigating.