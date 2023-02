St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning following a burglary report at a north city home.

The unidentified woman was in the back yard of a home in the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue.

Police were called at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday. An initial report said police were called for a burglary. Later police said they were called about a shooting.

Authorities didn't say if she lived at the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.