Woman found dead along Madison County highway had been killed in Atlanta, police say

MADISON COUNTY — A woman found dead last weekend off a highway near Edwardsville was shot and killed in Atlanta before her body was dumped more than 550 miles away, police said Wednesday.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and the Atlanta Police Department said evidence now shows the woman, Tykeisha Marie Dixon, 33, of Roswell, Georgia, was shot and killed May 6 in Atlanta.

Her body was discovered Saturday by a passing driver at the intersection of Illinois 143 and Goshen Road.

Police sought the public's help to identify her through her tattoos.

The Major Case Squad said Dixon's family reported her missing Saturday, along with her husband, 39-year-old Luther "Luke" Lee Henderson Jr.

Henderson has not been located by authorities, according to the Major Case Squad. Police are searching for him and have not said if he was feared to be a victim or a suspect.

Dixon said on social media in February that the couple had just gotten married.