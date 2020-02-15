You are the owner of this article.
Woman found dead behind dumpster in Greater Ville
Woman found dead behind dumpster in Greater Ville

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found dead Saturday morning behind a dumpster in the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood, according to St. Louis police.

A homicide investigation is underway. No further details were released as of Saturday afternoon.

