Woman found dead behind dumpster in Greater Ville

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found dead Saturday morning behind a dumpster in the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood, according to St. Louis police.
A homicide investigation is underway. No further details were released as of Saturday afternoon.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
