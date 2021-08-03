 Skip to main content
Woman found dead following Ferguson apartment fire
FERGUSON — A woman in her 50s was found dead Tuesday after a fire in her Ferguson apartment, police Chief Frank McCall said. 

Police were called about 9:20 a.m. to the Park Ridge Apartments on Sharondale Circle where firefighters found the woman's body inside.

Police have not released her name. 

The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson unit was investigating the fire for signs of foul play, McCall said. 

The fire did not spread to the outside of the apartment building and no one else was injured, he said. 

"We are going to do everything we can to bring closure to the family in this case," McCall said. "Right now, we are still waiting on answers."

