BELLEVILLE — A call for a welfare check turned into a death investigation when police found a woman shot inside a home.
Police were called to a home in the 3900 block of South Park Drive shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, where a man surrendered himself to officers.
When officers went inside the house, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man remained in custody and police said they were not looking for other suspects in the death.
The house is just north of West Junior High School.
This is a developing story.