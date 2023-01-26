 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman found dead in burning Fairview Heights home

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Rescue crews summoned by a woman's medical alarm early Thursday discovered her home engulfed in flames and the woman dead.

The fire was reported about 5:15 a.m. Thursday at the home in the 1400 block of First Avenue, just north of St. Clair Avenue. Dispatchers said that Medstar EMS workers reported the fire after being notified by the woman's medical alarm. 

Authorities have not identified the woman.

Check back for updates.

