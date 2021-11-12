Woman found dead in Collinsville home, police looking for suspect

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Police here are looking for a person involved in the death of a 67-year-old woman.

Collinsville Police Chief Steve Evans said officers were called around 3:45 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive and found a woman dead with "evidence of trauma."

Police believe the woman knew the person who attacked her, Evans said.

"This is not a random act," he said.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.