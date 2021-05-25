 Skip to main content
Woman found dead in Franklin County woods
Woman found dead in Franklin County woods

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Searchers found the body of a woman Tuesday in a heavily wooded area near St. Clair, Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a statement.

Franklin County sheriff's deputies using a search dog found the body near Westwoods Road and Quiet Valley Court about 7:15 a.m., Pelton said.

The deputies were conducting a search related to a report May 18 of a missing woman in the area.

The woman was not identified by authorities.

