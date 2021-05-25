Woman found dead in Franklin County woods

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Searchers found the body of a woman Tuesday in a heavily wooded area near St. Clair, Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a statement.
Franklin County sheriff's deputies using a search dog found the body near Westwoods Road and Quiet Valley Court about 7:15 a.m., Pelton said.
The deputies were conducting a search related to a report May 18 of a missing woman in the area.
The woman was not identified by authorities.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Nick Robertson
Metro News Intern
Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.