ST. LOUIS — A woman was found dead in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Monday night, according to police.
Shortly before 11 p.m., police said they had discovered the woman in an alley near the intersection of Hamilton and Wells Avenue.
The woman has not been identified.
A few hours earlier and nearly three miles away, homicide detectives responded to the 4800 block of Hammett after two people were shot.
Police have not yet confirmed the condition of the two shooting victims.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.