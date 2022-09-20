Woman found dead in Metro East, man tells trooper she jumped from car

UPDATED at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday with woman's name

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 23-year-old woman was found dead along a highway in the Metro East early Tuesday after a motorist told an Illinois State trooper that his girlfriend had jumped from a car.

The Illinois State Police were called to a crash on westbound Interstate 64 at southbound Interstate 55 shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

A trooper on the scene told a dispatcher that a man was near a car that was stopped partly in a westbound traffic lane. The man said his girlfriend was lying in the road behind the car and that "she jumped out of the car," the trooper said.

The trooper said the man appeared intoxicated and had a gun in the car. The trooper put the man in the patrol car while the trooper walked back on the highway searching for the girlfriend. The trooper later notified authorities that the woman was dead.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the woman as Makenze Coulter.

Coulter, 23, lived in Table Grove, Illinois.

Dye said he couldn't immediately confirm any details about how she was killed.

Dye declined to say if Coulter's death was being investigated by his office as a homicide or traffic crash. He referred a reporter's question to the Illinois State Police, but that agency was being tight-lipped.

An Illinois State Police public information officer, Trooper Genelle Jones, said zone investigators haven't provided details about the case to her.

Jones released preliminary information, saying that "a person" was pronounced dead at the scene after police went to a single-vehicle crash at westbound I-64 at southbound I-55 in St. Clair County.

"The investigation is still in its infancy," Jones said in a release.

Westbound traffic there was backed up for hours as police investigated. The lanes were reopened by about 9 a.m.

Check back for updates.