Woman found dead in Metro East, motorist tells trooper she jumped from car

EAST ST. LOUIS — A woman was found dead along a highway in the Metro East early Tuesday after a motorist told an Illinois State trooper that his girlfriend had jumped from a car.

The Illinois State Police were called to a crash on westbound Interstate 64 at southbound Interstate 55 shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

When a trooper got to the scene, he told a dispatcher that a man was near a car that was stopped partly in a westbound traffic lane. The man said his girlfriend was lying in the road behind the car and that "she jumped out of the car," the trooper said.

The trooper said the man appeared intoxicated. The man told the trooper he had a gun in the car, and the trooper put him in the patrol car while he walked back on the highway searching for the girlfriend. The trooper later notified authorities that the woman was dead.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said he has an investigator working on the case and cannot release the woman's name until her family has been notified.

Dye said he couldn't immediately confirm any details about how she was fatally injured.

An Illinois State Police public information officer had no information to immediately release to a reporter.

Westbound traffic there was backed up for hours as police investigated. The lanes were reopened by about 9 a.m.

