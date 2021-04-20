Woman found dead in south St. Louis, homicide unit investigating

ST. LOUIS — A woman in her 50s was found dead in the Gravois Park neighborhood on Tuesday morning, St. Louis police said.
Officers responded to a call for help in the 2600 block of Winnebago Street about 8:30 a.m. Homicide detectives were investigating and the death was classified as a "suspicious sudden death."
No other information was provided by police.
From staff reports
