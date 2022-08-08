Woman found dead inside vehicle in Near North Riverfront neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police found a woman shot and killed in a vehicle in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood early Monday.
The unidentified woman, who police say was in her 20s, was found in the 2500 block of North Broadway, north of Benton Street, just after 1:20 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not identified any suspects.
