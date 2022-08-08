 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman found dead inside vehicle in Near North Riverfront neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police found a woman shot and killed in a vehicle in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood early Monday. 

The unidentified woman, who police say was in her 20s, was found in the 2500 block of North Broadway, north of Benton Street, just after 1:20 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police have not identified any suspects.

More than 200 people killed in 2022 across St. Louis region
Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

