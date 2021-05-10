Woman found dead near Edwardsville was reported missing in Georgia

MADISON COUNTY — The body found Saturday morning on a road near Edwardsville is that of a Georgia woman who was reported missing along with her husband.

The Major Case Squad said Tykeisha Marie Dixon, 33, of Roswell, Georgia, was identified through evidence at the scene and with the help of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Dixon was discovered dead early Saturday at the intersection of Illinois 143 and Goshen Road. Police asked the public's help identifying her through her tattoos. Authorities have said how how Dixon died but said foul play is suspected.

On Sunday, police released her name and said her family reported her missing on Saturday, along with her husband, 39-year-old Luther "Luke" Lee Henderson Jr.

Police are searching for him but didn't say if he was feared to be a victim also or a suspect.

Dixon said on social media in February that the couple had just gotten married.

Neither Dixon nor Henderson had ties to Madison County, said Capt. David Vucich of the Major Case Squad. Investigators with the squad are now working with Georgia police on the case.

