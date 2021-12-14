 Skip to main content
Woman found fatally shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Semple Avenue.

The woman, who was believed to be in her 30s, had been shot several times and was found inside a building in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No additional information was available.

