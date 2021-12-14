Woman found fatally shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Semple Avenue.
The woman, who was believed to be in her 30s, had been shot several times and was found inside a building in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating. No additional information was available.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.