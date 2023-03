ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was found shot to death early Saturday at a home in north St. Louis County, police said.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the 1100 block of Soria Street, just south of Spanish Lake Park in Spanish Lake, to do a welfare check. They found a woman dead, suffering from gunshot wounds, St. Louis County police said in a news release.

Police have identified a suspect who knew the victim, police said. Neither the woman nor the suspect have been identified.