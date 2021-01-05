 Skip to main content
Woman found fatally shot near Tower Grove Park; suspected killer found dead
ST. LOUIS — Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman inside a home near Tower Grove Park was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound near Calvary Cemetery.

The unidentified woman was found shot to death shortly before 1 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Arsenal Street, police said. A man police believe killed her was found dead later near North Broadway and Calvary Cemetery. Police believe he fatally shot himself.

No other details were immediately available.

The woman's killing is apparently the city's second homicide of the year. The first of 2021 was the shooting death of a man about 11 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Lexington Avenue near Fairground Park.

Last year, the city recorded its highest homicide rate in the past 50 years.

Overall crime in Tower Grove South is down 4% over the past six months as compared to the same time period of 2020.

