Woman found shot dead in car in Spanish Lake with baby nearby
Woman found shot dead in car in Spanish Lake with baby nearby

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was found dead inside a car Monday with an infant alongside her, St. Louis County police said. 

Police responded to a call for a "sudden death" about 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Claudine Drive in Spanish Lake. Officers found the woman in a parked car suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The baby was found in the car and was taken to a hospital for examination, but didn't appear to be injured, police said.

The shooting was being investigated as a homicide, and law enforcement officials said they don't believe the death was a suicide.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

