Woman found shot in car in Baden neighborhood dies at hospital

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant woman found shot in a car early Friday in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood has died at a hospital, police said.
Lekeshia Stokes was discovered about 12:20 a.m. in a vehicle in the 8500 block of Church Drive. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Stokes, 39, lived in the 2000 block of Carefree Lane in Florissant.
Police said they had no suspects in the homicide investigation.
From staff reports
