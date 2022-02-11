 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman found shot in car in Baden neighborhood dies at hospital

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant woman found shot in a car early Friday in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood has died at a hospital, police said.

Lekeshia Stokes was discovered about 12:20 a.m. in a vehicle in the 8500 block of Church Drive. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Stokes, 39, lived in the 2000 block of Carefree Lane in Florissant.

Police said they had no suspects in the homicide investigation.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
