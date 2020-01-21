You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman, 19, found shot in parked car in St. Louis' Ville neighborhood
0 comments

Woman, 19, found shot in parked car in St. Louis' Ville neighborhood

Support local journalism for 99¢

UPDATED at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday with more details on the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A woman who was shot twice while sitting in a parked car Monday night in the Ville neighborhood is expected to survive, police said.

An acquaintance took the 19-year-old victim to a hospital about 11 p.m. Monday. The woman, who has not been identified, had two bullet wounds to her head and was unresponsive, police said. She was in critical condition Tuesday, police said.

Police had no suspects or a motive in the shooting.

Police said she was shot in an alley on the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue, in the Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Crime in the neighborhood from July to December was down slightly when compared to the same six-month period a year earlier. To read more about crime in the Ville, click here.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports