Woman, 19, found shot in parked car in St. Louis' Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman who was shot twice while sitting in a parked car Monday night in the Ville neighborhood is expected to survive, police said.

An acquaintance took the 19-year-old victim to a hospital about 11 p.m. Monday. The woman, who has not been identified, had two bullet wounds to her head and was unresponsive, police said. She was in critical condition Tuesday, police said.

Police had no suspects or a motive in the shooting.

Police said she was shot in an alley on the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue, in the Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis.

