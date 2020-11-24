 Skip to main content
Woman found shot inside vehicle in south St. Louis has died

ST. LOUIS — A woman fatally shot Tuesday in south St. Louis has been identified as 20-year-old Joyce Freeman, police said.

At about 10:30 a.m. Monday, police officers were notified of a shooting in the 3900 block of South Broadway, in the Marine Villa neighborhood. They found Freeman in a vehicle. She was suffering from a gunshot wound and died later at a hospital.

Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Police Department, said Freeman was found on South Broadway but that the shooting actually occurred in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue. Freeman lived in the 3900 block of Minnesota.

Homicide investigators are handling the case.

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing
Shooting
Unspecified Homicide
Police Shooting
Justified Homicide
Child Abuse
Vehicular Homicide
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

