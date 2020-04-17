Woman found shot inside vehicle in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found unconscious in a vehicle after an apparent shooting Friday morning, near the block where a 19-year-old man was gunned down three days earlier.

St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said the unidentified woman was breathing but unconscious when officers found her about 10:45 a.m. in a vehicle in the 3600 block of South Broadway.

Woodling said paramedics were on their way. The woman's condition was not immediately unavailable, but Woodling said police would release more information later in the day.

The scene is in the Marine Villa neighborhood of St. Louis and in the same block where a 19-year-old man was found lying on a sidewalk from a shooting Tuesday night. Malik Henderson died at a hospital and became the 40th homicide victim of the year in St. Louis.

