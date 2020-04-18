Woman found shot, killed in Tower Grove South early Saturday, man also shot

Updated at 12:06 p.m.

A woman was shot and killed and a man wounded in the Tower Grove South neighborhood early Saturday morning, St. Louis police said.

The woman, identified as Charmaine Stanfield, 54, was found where she lives inside in the 4400 block of Beck Avenue at about 2:12 a.m. Another man, 62, who also lives in the home, had also been shot.

When police arrived they found both victims inside. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital, where police said he was stable. Police said they had a male suspect, 29, but did not say if he had been arrested.

Crime in the Tower Grove South neighborhood is up about 4% from the same six months a year ago.

This is a developing story.

