You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman found shot, killed in Tower Grove South early Saturday, man also shot
0 comments

Woman found shot, killed in Tower Grove South early Saturday, man also shot

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Updated at 12:06 p.m.

A woman was shot and killed and a man wounded in the Tower Grove South neighborhood early Saturday morning, St. Louis police said.

The woman, identified as Charmaine Stanfield, 54, was found where she lives inside in the 4400 block of Beck Avenue at about 2:12 a.m. Another man, 62, who also lives in the home, had also been shot.

When police arrived they found both victims inside. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital, where police said he was stable. Police said they had a male suspect, 29, but did not say if he had been arrested.

Crime in the Tower Grove South neighborhood is up about 4% from the same six months a year ago. 

This is a developing story.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports