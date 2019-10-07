ST. LOUIS • The body of a woman who had been shot was found shortly after 10 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Enright Avenue, police said.
Two police officers on an unrelated call found the body in the backyard of a vacant home. She had been shot.
Nearby on Enright, someone called police to say that someone had broken into a home and tried to set it on fire. Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said that case is being handled as a burglary and arson; she said she had no additional details or any information that the two incidents are related.