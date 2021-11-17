 Skip to main content
Woman found shot to death in Vandeventer neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old woman was found shot to death in the street just before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the city's Vandeventer neighborhood, police said.

Natasha Selby, 27, was found shot in the 3900 block of Evans Avenue, the same block where she lives, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The north St. Louis death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis police homicide division at 314-444-5371. Those who want to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

