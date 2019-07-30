UPDATED with victim's name, additional detail
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found dead early Tuesday after police responded to a call for a shooting just after midnight, authorities said.
Deonna Jackson-Bowen, 30, of St. Louis, was found inside a car in the 1400 block of Rutger Lane in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood.
Police said she had suffered a puncture wound and an autopsy would be performed to determine if she was shot or stabbed.
Anyone with information was urged to call the St. Louis Police Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or they can contact the CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
As of Monday, the city had recorded 113 homicides compared to 105 homicides at the same time in 2018.