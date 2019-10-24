Team up with us for 99¢
Woman shot in Central West End

St. Louis police arrive at an apartment building in the 3900 block of Lindell Boulevard to investigate a shooting on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, where a woman was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found Thursday morning with multiple gunshot wounds in the Central West End, police said. 

Police arrived at a shooting call in the 3900 block of Lindell Boulevard about 9:45 a.m.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting, but police did not immediately know the woman's condition Thursday morning.

Officers were investigating the case around a parking garage next to the 3949 Apartments building.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

