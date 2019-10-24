ST. LOUIS — A woman was found Thursday morning with multiple gunshot wounds in the Central West End, police said.
Police arrived at a shooting call in the 3900 block of Lindell Boulevard about 9:45 a.m.
The woman was taken to an area hospital. Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting, but police did not immediately know the woman's condition Thursday morning.
Officers were investigating the case around a parking garage next to the 3949 Apartments building.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.