Woman found wrapped in linens had been missing for months

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the body found wrapped in linens last week as a 24-year-old woman who was reported missing in early January.

Lilly Teixeira’s body was found wrapped in linens about 4:50 p.m. April 5 in a rear yard in the 1400 block of East Obear Avenue, in the city's College Hill neighborhood.

On Jan. 6, St. Louis police asked the public for help in locating Teixeira who had been reported missing and was last seen Jan. 3 at the Rosati Center, 4218 North Grand Boulevard.

Police said at the time that she was without her medications and people were concerned for her well-being.

Homicide detectives were handling the case. Autopsy results are pending.