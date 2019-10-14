FRANKLIN COUNTY — A woman was killed Monday when the car she was riding in ran off a Franklin County highway and hit a utility pole and a tree.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the woman as Tasha M. Their, 35, of Cedar Hill, Missouri.
Police said Their was fatally injured in a crash at 2:53 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 30, east of Highway HH.
Their was a passenger in a 1995 Subaru Impreza, which was driven by a 44-year-old man from Cedar Hill.
The car was heading east on Highway 30 when it ran off the right side of the highway and traveled down a steep embankment. The car hit a utility pole, spun around and then hit a tree, the patrol said.
Paramedics pronounced Their dead at the scene. She had not been wearing a seat belt.
The driver was uninjured, the patrol said.