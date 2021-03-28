 Skip to main content
Woman from Columbia, Missouri, killed in crash in Cahokia
CAHOKIA — The St. Clair County coroner Sunday identified a woman killed in a head-on crash in Cahokia as Tanisha D. Peal of Columbia, Missouri.

Peal, 28, was pronounced dead at 5:52 a.m. Sunday after the crash on Mississippi Avenue (Route 3) at Judith Lane, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Dye had no other details on the crash. Cahokia police could not be reached.

