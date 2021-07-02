Woman from Ste. Genevieve, Mo., fatally injured in car crash

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY — A woman from Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, was killed Thursday when the car she was driving hit a ditch, went airborne and then struck two trees, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 61-year-old Caroline L. Knake.

The crash along Highway 61, north of Nuedeck Road, occurred about 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Knake was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo north on the highway when the car went off the left side of the road and into a ditch. The car went airborne before hitting the trees, police said.

Knake, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

