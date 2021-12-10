Woman gets 13 years in prison for running victim over in car

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County Circuit Court judge sentenced a woman to 13 years in prison for running over a victim with her car in a dispute that started at Elmo's Love Lounge in University City.

Britney Lewis, 33, received 10 years in prison for first-degree assault and three years for armed criminal action on Thursday. The prison terms will be served consecutively.

According to Missouri law governing these offenses, she must serve 85% of the sentence before eligibility for parole.

A St. Louis County jury convicted Lewis on Oct. 27.

Prosecutors said Lewis intentionally ran over the victim on July 22, 2017, outside a home in Berkeley, causing multiple injuries, including fractures to her vertebrae, pelvis, right leg and clavicles.

Witnesses testified that Lewis followed the victim to the Berkeley bar, where the two women had a dispute. Lewis then followed the victim from the bar and later ran her down in front of the home of a friend before fleeing, prosecutors said.

"People need to make better decisions and solve their disputes peacefully. No one should suffer a violent assault with a deadly weapon — or go to prison —over an argument at Elmo's Love Lounge," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

