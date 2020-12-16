 Skip to main content
Woman gets 15 years in prison for deadly 2018 carjacking in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for her role in helping a man in a fatal downtown carjacking. 

The sentencing for Jana Stowers, 21, of East St. Louis, came after she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a carjacking that resulted in a death, federal prosecutors said in a statement. The man who was killed was Michael Arnold, 54, of O’Fallon, Missouri.

In 2018, during a Taste of St. Louis event, Stowers and a co-conspirator, Curtis Alford, rushed up to steal a pickup truck, and pepper sprayed two victims, authorities have said. Arnold was nearby and photographed the carjacking. Alford struck him with the pickup as he drove away. 

Arnold, who was the owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus, which was a party bus, died five days later in a hospital. 

Prosecutors said Stowers gave Alford the pepper spray and fled with Alford after the carjacking. 

Alford was sentenced Dec. 2 to 20 years in prison.

Stowers’ lawyers previously asked for less time, citing her traumatic childhood, mental health and her history of substance abuse.

Curtis Alford and Jana Stowers

Curtis Alford, of Maplewood, and Jana Stowers, of East St. Louis, were indicted on a federal charge in a downtown carjacking that left a bystander dead after he was run down by the carjackers. Alford pleaded guilty in November to the federal charge, admitting that he caused the death of the bystander, who owned a party bus. Stowers was sentenced Dec. 16, 2020, to 15 years in prison.
