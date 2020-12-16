Woman gets 15 years in prison for deadly 2018 carjacking in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for her role in helping a man in a fatal downtown carjacking.

The sentencing for Jana Stowers, 21, of East St. Louis, came after she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a carjacking that resulted in a death, federal prosecutors said in a statement. The man who was killed was Michael Arnold, 54, of O’Fallon, Missouri.

In 2018, during a Taste of St. Louis event, Stowers and a co-conspirator, Curtis Alford, rushed up to steal a pickup truck, and pepper sprayed two victims, authorities have said. Arnold was nearby and photographed the carjacking. Alford struck him with the pickup as he drove away.

Arnold, who was the owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus, which was a party bus, died five days later in a hospital.

Prosecutors said Stowers gave Alford the pepper spray and fled with Alford after the carjacking.