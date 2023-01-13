Woman gets prison time for fleeing St. Louis police, striking pedestrian

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County woman was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for fleeing from police and hitting a pedestrian in 2019 near the St. Louis University campus.

Aldina Sakanovic, 25, was convicted by a jury on Nov. 2 of second-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest, according to a news release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

Police said she sped from officers in a stolen SUV on Sept. 5, 2019 and struck a 20-year-old St. Louis University student who was walking at South Grand Boulevard and Laclede Avenue. The student suffered serious injuries.

Sakanovic testified at her trial that she was not driving the SUV at the time.

Jurors recommend she serve a three-year prison term for armed criminal action, a two-year term for the assault and 30 days in jail for resisting arrest. They acquitted her of leaving the scene of an accident.

On Thursday, Judge Madeline Connolly affirmed their recommendation, ordering those sentences to run concurrently.