Woman gets three life terms plus 90 years in stabbing deaths of a toddler and his father in Maryland Heights

CLAYTON — A St. Louis woman was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms plus 90 more years in prison in the February 2018 stabbing deaths of a man and his toddler son.

Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker sentenced Onyai Turner, 25, in the deaths of Malcom Mathis II and his 22-month-old son Malcom Mathis III. Authorities said Turner and her boyfriend Traveon Sims, 25, went to Mathis’ home in the 12400 block of Marine Avenue and attacked the two, along with two other relatives who were seriously wounded.

Turner pleaded guilty in February to six charges: two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action. Turner received life terms of 30 years each for the murder and robbery charges plus 30 years more each for the three counts of armed criminal action.

Sims was sentenced by the same judge last year to life without parole in the killings. Authorities have said Sims had lived with the Mathis family but had been kicked out several months before the attack.

Turner's lawyer declined comment.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.