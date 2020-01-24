You are the owner of this article.
Woman gets 6 years for fatal Illinois crash
Woman gets 6 years for fatal Illinois crash

Amanda K. Runtz

Amanda K. Runtz pleads guilty to aggravated driving while under the influence causing death. Photo courtesy of Madison County State's Attorney's Office

EDWARDSVILLE — A Godfrey woman was sentenced Friday after she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a 2018 crash that left a 30-year-old man  dead. 

Amanda K. Runtz, 24, received six years each for a charge of aggravated driving while under the influence causing death and aggravated driving while under the influence, but the sentences will run concurrently.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office said Runtz will also have two years of supervised release when she gets out of prison.

On Jan. 17, 2018, Runtz made a U-turn on Interstate 255 and ended up driving south in a northbound lane. She hit a vehicle driven by Marlon D. Burford, 30, of Roxana and another vehicle driven by Timothy J. Varble, 28, of Jerseyville. 

Authorities said tests showed Runtz had benzodiazepines in her system that were not prescribed for her. 

Burford was pronounced dead at the scene, and Varble was taken to a hospital.

Prosecutors said Burford's children, ages 3 and 6, made victim impact statements at Runtz's sentencing.

