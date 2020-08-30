 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman hit by car Sunday afternoon in Tower Grove Park, police said
0 comments

Woman hit by car Sunday afternoon in Tower Grove Park, police said

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Incident in Tower Grove Park

Medics treat a woman after a fight in Tower Grove Park on Aug. 30, 2020. Although a gun was shot at least once, no one was hit, officers said. Another woman was taken to a hospital after she was hit by the silver sedan and suffered head injuries. Rachel Rice, rrice@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A woman was hit by a car and sustained head injuries Sunday afternoon in Tower Grove Park near the South Grand Boulevard entrance, police said.

Witnesses said the woman was one of several fighting in the park about 1:30 p.m.

Keisha Williams was lounging in Tower Grove Park, she said, when she saw a fight break out. She saw one woman grasping another by her hair. At some point, someone fired a gun at the ground, and a woman was hit by a silver sedan.

“Whatever beef they had, they should have let it go,” Williams said. “They should have just called the police before this even kicked off … I pray for what just went down.”

Michael Jonagan lives nearby and was on a jog when he heard the gunshots, he said. He ran up and saw the injured woman on the ground. Someone was already putting pressure on her wound, he said, so he shaded the woman with a shirt someone gave him.

“(I’m) pretty shaken up,” Jonagan said. “The lady was kind of bloody and seemed like she was in shock. (But) a lot of people showed up to take care of her and make sure she was OK.”

Police did not provide more information on Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports