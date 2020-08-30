Woman hit by car Sunday afternoon in Tower Grove Park, police said

ST. LOUIS — A woman was hit by a car and sustained head injuries Sunday afternoon in Tower Grove Park near the South Grand Boulevard entrance, police said.

Witnesses said the woman was one of several fighting in the park about 1:30 p.m.

Keisha Williams was lounging in Tower Grove Park, she said, when she saw a fight break out. She saw one woman grasping another by her hair. At some point, someone fired a gun at the ground, and a woman was hit by a silver sedan.

“Whatever beef they had, they should have let it go,” Williams said. “They should have just called the police before this even kicked off … I pray for what just went down.”

Michael Jonagan lives nearby and was on a jog when he heard the gunshots, he said. He ran up and saw the injured woman on the ground. Someone was already putting pressure on her wound, he said, so he shaded the woman with a shirt someone gave him.

“(I’m) pretty shaken up,” Jonagan said. “The lady was kind of bloody and seemed like she was in shock. (But) a lot of people showed up to take care of her and make sure she was OK.”

Police did not provide more information on Sunday.

