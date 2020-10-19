Woman hit by vehicle that slammed into urgent care center in Ballwin has died

BALLWIN — A woman struck by a vehicle that slammed into an urgent care center in Ballwin on Sunday night has died, authorities said Monday.

The victim is identified as 25-year-old Marissa Politte of Ballwin. Police said she was hit on a sidewalk about 8:15 p.m. Sunday outside the Total Access Urgent Care, at 2501 Clarkson Road.

The 20-year-old man driving the vehicle that hit Politte stayed at the scene and was cooperating with officers, Ballwin police said.

Neither Ballwin police nor the Missouri Highway Patrol said if Politte was connected in any way to the urgent care center, and no one from that clinic was immediately available. Politte's Facebook page said she worked as a radiologic technologist at another Total Access Urgent Care. Her relatives could not be reached early Monday.

On Sunday night, a 2004 Honda Pilot was heading north on Clarkson when its driver lost control, police said. The vehicle traveled off the road to the left, struck a tree and then hit Politte, police said. The vehicle slammed into the clinic.

The Honda was driven by a 20-year-old man from Town and Country. He was uninjured. Ballwin police said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Politte was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, where she died about two hours later.

