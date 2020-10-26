Woman hurt while hanging onto car as thief swipes it from Creve Coeur car wash

CREVE COEUR — A woman was injured Sunday when a carjacker stole a car from a car wash.

Creve Coeur police Lt. Jeffrey Hartman said the 23-year-old woman was hurt after falling to the ground while trying to hang onto the car while it was being driven away.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the 5 p.m. incident in the 11100 block of Olive Boulevard.

The car's owner had stepped out of the vehicle, a blue BMW 335xi, to wash it. A man arrived at the car wash in another car and took the BMW. It has Missouri license plate XA8LIP.

The thief had arrived at the car wash in a silver Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate NCX6885. That car, driven by another person, took off after the theft. It had tinted windows and damage along driver's side.

Police released surveillance photos of the cars involved. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-737-4600 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Story has been corrected with new detail about injured car owner.