Woman in her 70s dies after double shooting in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY — A woman in her 70s has died after a double shooting on Saturday night, police said.

Police responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a shots fired call in the 8400 block of Delmar Boulevard and learned that a car occupied by two people was driving east on Delmar Boulevard when the car was shot. The victims drove themselves to a hospital. The female victim was pronounced dead on Sunday, police said.

Police have not identified the woman or provided further information. The investigation is ongoing.

