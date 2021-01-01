Woman in North County multiple vehicle accident had been shot, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police officers responding to a car accident found that a driver had been shot.

When officers from the North County Precinct arrived in the 300 block of Shepley Drive in Glasgow Village, they discovered a woman with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

The victim of the shooting was driving a vehicle in the eastbound lane of Shepley Drive when she struck a black sedan. Her car then continued down the street, drifting into the westbound lane and striking a white sedan, and a sport utility vehicle, police said.

Police said the gunfire that struck and killed the woman came from an "unknown location." Police were called a little after 10 p.m.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with tips can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.